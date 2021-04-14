Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan takes us inside her New York pad, see photos

Suhana Khan sure knows how to keep her fans entertained. On Wednesday, Suhana shared a picture, which will sure to take your breath away. She gave a glimpse of her New York house and the view from it.

This is not the first time when Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter treated fans to some stunning photos. Here are some of Suhana’s latest updates on the photo-sharing:

A glimpse of Suhana Khan’s house. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram) A glimpse of Suhana Khan’s house. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Suhana made headlines when last year she spoke against colour discrimination. “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” read a section of Suhana’s post.

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5’7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too,” Suhana concluded her thoughtful post with the hashtag “#EndColourism.”

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan’s second child. The actor, who is a father to Aryan Khan, Suhana and Abram, recently spoke about his kids and his bond with them. During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a fan asked, “Sir, you once told on KwK (Koffee With Karan) that you have no friends and you don’t know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?” SRK replied, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain (No, now my kids are my friends).” Another fan asked if he a strict father to which the Don actor had the sweetest reply, “Children were made for hugging and loving….and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.”

On the work front, Suhana Khan was last seen in a short film titled The Grey Part of The Blue, which was released in 2019.