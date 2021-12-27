Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana says ‘do not disturb’ as she shares sun-kissed photos, Ananya Panday says she is ‘glowin’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on Monday shared a set of sun-kissed photos of herself on Instagram, along with a caption that simply read, “Do not disturb.” While in one picture, she had her eyes closed, in the other image, Suhana flaunted her lovely smile for the camera.

The post was immediately flooded with tons of positive reaction from her fans as well as her loved ones. Natasha Poonawalla wrote “Gorg,” while Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor complimented Suhana on her glowing skin. Shanaya Kapoor posted multiple heart emojis as she wrote, “Stoppppp.” While close friend and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday also showered love on the pictures and wrote, “Glowin.”

This is the first photo of herself that Suhana has shared on Instagram after she wished brother Aryan Khan on birthday with photos featuring her and Aryan as kids with father Shah Rukh Khan. That post was shared when Aryan Khan was still in jail in the alleged drug bust case. Aryan Khan was first detained and then arrested in a drug bust case in Mumbai in October this year.

Meanwhile, Suhana has bid farewell to New York after completing her education there. She is now reportedly prepping to make her grand debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie based on the beloved Archie comics. Besides Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are also said to be making their debut with the Netflix feature.