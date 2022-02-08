Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is missing college days, shares photos with girlfriends

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her college photos. As she used a sad emoji in the caption, it can be presumed that she was missing her days in New York. She shared three photos with her friends where they can be seen having a fun time.

The first photo, which looks like it’s from a party, has Suhana Khan standing in the middle as her two friends. While one poses for the camera, her other friend has her tongue out in the candid picture. The other post has Suhana and a friend sitting at a restaurant table, and on a couch.

While fans could not stop complimenting the girls, her friends also wrote ‘miss you’ messages on the posts. Suhana Khan was a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and has spent the last couple of years shuttling back and forth between Mumbai and NYC.

Rumours about Suhana’s big Bollywood debut have been floating around for a few years now, but so far no official statement has been made about it. It was recently rumoured that Suhana might make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of Archie comics. She is speculated to star alongside Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of late Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, in the film. However, there is no confirmation regarding the casting yet.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director announced the Archie comics project in November 2021 and said in a statement, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”