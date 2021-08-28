scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan enjoys a sunny 'last day' in Portugal, shares photo

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan posted a picture of herself in which she was seen enjoying the bright sun in Portugal.

New Delhi
August 28, 2021 8:53:00 am
Suhana KhanSuhana Khan posted a stunning picture of herself. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Even before Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has debuted in the movies, she has been termed a headturner. As per reports, Suhana is on vacation in Portugal. On Friday evening, she shared a picture on Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Last day,” which hinted that her vacation is coming to an end.

The new picture has come two days after her last post in which she was seen posing in a stunning red dress.

Suhana Khan Here’s the picture of Suhana Khan. (Photo: Suhana Khan/Instagram)

Earlier this month, Suhana was in Belgrade with her mother Gauri Khan. In Belgrade, Gauri and Suhana posed in front of the Church of Saint Sava. She shared the pictures with a caption that read, “Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do # exploring new destinations.”

Shah Rukh Khan has often expressed Suhana’s will to become an actor. In fact, the starkid has featured in short film The Grey Part Of Blue, which was part of her school project from when she was studying films at Ardingly College. Recently, there were rumours that Suhana, along with Khushi Kapoor, will be making her Bollywood debut with a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The reports also suggested that Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, will also be making his debut in the same film. However, it looks like there isn’t much to the rumour.

ALSO READ |Khushi Kapoor to debut with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda? Boney says ‘don’t know anything about this’

Producer Boney Kapoor, father of Khushi Kapoor, recently spoke to The Times of India, and dismissed the rumour. “I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Pathan, which stars him alongside Deepika Padukone.

