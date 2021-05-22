Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 21, mother Gauri Khan writes, ‘you are loved today, tomorrow and always’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 21 today and on their daughter’s special day, Gauri took to social media to share a special birthday message for her.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Suhana donning a black and white polka dress, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always ❤.” The star kid, who is followed by millions on Instagram was quick to respond to her mother’s post with “I love you” and a generous number of heart emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Last month, Suhana had expressed concerns over India’s catastrophic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases as the country was hit by a raging second wave of the pandemic. She had shared on Instagram a guidebook on ‘Covid-19 resources’ and then posted a screenshot of a graph that showed how the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in April 2021. Along with it, the budding actor wrote, “Stay Safe” and used a heartbroken emoticon.

Soon after Suhana’s post, Gauri Khan and brother Aryan Khan rushed to the US to spend time with Suhana, who is currently living in New York and is studying filmmaking there. She has participated in several plays and has also acted in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Though she is yet to make her debut in the Indian cinema, Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on social media.