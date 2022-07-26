scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan says he will be ‘biting his nails’ till Darlings releases, calls Alia Bhatt the ‘soul and shine of all things Darlings’

Shah Rukh Khan, who is co-producing the film Darlings with Alia Bhatt, penned an emotional note for her on Twitter.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 7:50:53 pm
alia bhatt, srk,Darlings is Alia Bhatt's first production venture. (Photo: Reliance Entertainment)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan penned an emotional note for Alia Bhatt after she shared the trailer of her film Darlings. In his tweet, SRK, who is co-producing the film with Alia, mentioned that he was ‘so anxious’ that she shared the responsibility of her first production with him. He ended the tweet with a loving message for Alia, as well.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

SRK wrote, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

At the trailer launch of the movie, Alia spoke about her experiences of working with SRK. She said that when she heard the narration, she immediately agreed to the film, and also chose to produce it. The actor added that she soon received a call from SRK. “Shah Rukh told me, ‘I usually don’t co produce but I will do it for you, for the memories. Don’t worry at all, bohot mazze karenge (we will have a lot of fun),’” Alia said. She also revealed his reaction after watching the trailer. “Shah Rukh called me up and thanked me in this film’s lingo. He said, ‘Thanks u darlings for doing this movie.” Alia is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine.

Also starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, Darlings is directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen.

