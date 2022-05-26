Shah Rukh Khan dances with Farah Khan on ‘Koi mil gaya’ at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Watch video

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash turned into a dazzling affair as many big names of the film industry graced the event. However, the paparazzi, stationed outside the party venue Yash Raj Films Studio, couldn’t click a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, which made everyone think the superstar gave the party a miss. However, that was not the case. SRK came, danced, and left the party without getting noticed by photographers. And now videos of Shah Rukh dancing and having fun at Karan’s party have surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen matching steps with choreographer-director Farah Khan on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song “Koi Mil Gaya”. Looking dapper in his all-black outfit, the actor is seen doing the hook step of the song. Besides Shah Rukh and Farah, Maniesh Paul is also seen dancing with the stars. Farah choreographed the song “Koi Mil Gaya” which featured Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, many other guests shook a leg at Karan Johar’s birthday bash. Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor and Kajol matched steps with Karan.

The guest list of the filmmaker’s 50th birthday bash included names like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan among others.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s latest production Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, will hit the screens on June 24. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Pathaan.