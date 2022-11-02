Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya, cuts birthday cake with fans. Watch videos

It was a special day for Shah Rukh Khan fans. The actor, after greeting the crowd gathered outside his residence Mannat, interacted with fans at an event in Mumbai. At the event, SRK also danced to his iconic track “Chaiyya Chaiyya” and cut a cake with his fans. In the videos that are circulating on the internet, the crowd can be heard hooting and cheering, while singing the song.

Shah Rukh also cut his birthday cake with fans.

Earlier in the day, an overwhelmed Shah Rukh Khan had taken to his social media handles and shared a selfie with fans outside Mannat. He captioned the photo, “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”

Shah Rukh was flooded with emotional birthday wishes from close friends and family. Karan Johar penned a heartfelt wish for the actor that read, “Today I call him Bhai and he still listens to me with rapt attention ( even when when I am discussing my trials and tribulations of hosting a talk show ) his kind eyes are even kinder … and he is …PERSONALITY! That word just means SRK! For he he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest Critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King !!! Because there isn’t and will never be another ! Love you Bhai.” SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan shared a throwback picture with him as well.

On the occasion of his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the first teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan, which is slated for release in January 2023.