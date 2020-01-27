I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, and my kids are Hindustan, says Shah Rukh Khan

A clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on Dance Plus 5 has since gone viral on social media. A clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on Dance Plus 5 has since gone viral on social media.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently descended on the set of Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show Dance Plus 5. And more than his starry presence, it was SRK’s take on religion that left contestants, judges and studio audience impressed.

Shah Rukh shared how his children don’t follow any particular religion, despite his wife Gauri being a Hindu and him being a Muslim. The superstar said, “(At our home) We never spoke of being a Hindu or Muslim. My wife (Gauri) is a Hindu, and I’m a Muslim. And my kids are ‘Hindustan’ (India). It’s a genuine fact. Once, when my daughter (Suhana) was small, she had to fill the religion column in a form. She came to me and asked which religion we belong to, and I told her we are Indian. There’s no one religion, and there shouldn’t be.”

The moment came after contestant Bhim Bahadur’s act on Saturday’s episode of Dance Plus 5. SRK’s remark was met with loud applause from everyone present on the set of the dance reality show.

A clip of Shah Rukh Khan’s remark has since gone viral on social media.

Dance Plus 5 is hosted by Raghav Juyal. While Remo D’Souza is the super judge, the four captains are Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Suresh Mukund and Karishma Chavan.

Dance Plus airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

