Shah Rukh Khan advises wife Gauri not to worry about his sleep in cute conversation from old docu, Karan Johar says ‘all fake’

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have been married for over three decades now, and SRK has often spoken about their epic love story. Fans got a closer look at their relationship in a documentary series titled Living with a Superstar, which aired on Discovery Travel & Living a little over a decade ago. The series profiled Shah Rukh as a businessman, a movie star, a family man, and an actor.

A clip from the documentary is being widely shared online. It shows Shah Rukh’s legions of fans across the globe a glimpse of his cute equation with Gauri. Shah Rukh was 44 at the time, which means that he and Gauri had already known each other for decades.

In the clip, he could be seen chewing some gum while having a telephone conversation with his wife, as his friend and filmmaker Karan Johar hovered nearby. His inner Delhi-walla coming to the surface, Shah Rukh said, “Yaar Gauri tu yeh baatein chhod de na, tere liye better hai na life mein. You’ve known me for too many years to be discussing my sleep patterns na? Tu relax kar yaar, main 44 years ka hoon, itna toh handle kar lunga (Leave me alone, Gauri. You’ve known me for too long to be discussing my sleep patterns. Relax, it’ll be better for you).”

It can be surmised from Karan’s comments from the background that Gauri was concerned about whether her husband was getting enough sleep. “It’s all fake, her concern, lies. Just like it was about your economic situation, that has curtailed her shopping,” Karan said in jest, and Shah Rukh made sure to relay his comments to her with a mischievous smirk on his face.

His fans were delighted. “Typical Punjabi husband 😂😂 (since he has grown up in Delhi here punjabi culture is pre dominant),” one fan commented. “Karan is that friend who is always third wheeling between a best friend couple,” another fan wrote.

Shah Rukh recently re-established himself as the country’s biggest movie star with Pathaan, which has so far grossed nearly Rs 900 crore worldwide.