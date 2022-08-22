scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan drops a cute comment on Aryan Khan’s photo with siblings Suhana and AbRam: ‘Give them to me now’

On Monday, Aryan Khan took to Instagram to share photos with Suhana Khan and AbRam. Father Shah Rukh Khan dropped a cute comment on the post.

aryan khan, shah rukh khanAryan Khan's post with his siblings is breaking the internet. (Photo: Aryan/Instagram)

Aryan Khan, who otherwise keeps a low profile, in a surprise move on Monday, shared new pictures with siblings on Instagram. In the photos, Aryan holds his younger sister Suhana Khan and brother AbRam closely as they pose together. While fans dropped heartfelt messages for the trio, it was father Shah Rukh Khan’s comment that broke the internet. “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW,” he commented on the post. Aryan replied, “I’ll send them to you the next time I post…so probably in a few years haha.”

Dressed in an olive t-shirt and denim jacket, Aryan looked as handsome as his father. Suhana opted for a blue denim off shoulder co-ord, while AbRam looked cool in his casuals. While the elder siblings looked straight into the camera lens, AbRam is seen smiling away in the first photo. The next picture has the two brothers looking into the camera as they stood close to each other. Suhana seemed to have been cropped out of the photo as she commented, “Thanks for the crop” and then added another comment, “Love u❤️❤️❤️.”

Watch |Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

 

Bard of the Blood writer Bilal Siddiqui, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and producer Gaurav Verma commented on the post with heart emojis. Fans too had the sweetest messages to post on Aryan’s pictures. “Wow Soooooo cute,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Sibling goals”. Many fans also noticed the strong resemblance as they wrote, “Jr SRK” for Aryan.

Also Read |Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor’s foray into films: ‘We all have something unique’

Suhana Khan, as readers would know, is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is reportedly set to don the director’s hat.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in three films next year — Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 09:22:20 pm
