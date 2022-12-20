scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan cried with his kids in a hotel room after KKR’s back-to-back defeats: ‘Bada dukh ho raha tha..’

Shah Rukh Khan admitted in a recent interview how he, along with his kids, Aryan and Suhana, cried in the hotel room after his IPL team KKR lost matches one after another in 2014.

shah rukh khan kkrShah Rukh Khan cheered for KKR during their IPL matches. (Photo: IPL/BCCI)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is often seen in the stands cheering for his team whenever they play. Though he never expresses it publicly, when his team loses a match, he does feel bad and sometimes even cries over their defeat. Shah Rukh admitted in a recent interview how he, along with his kids, Aryan and Suhana, cried in the hotel room after KKR lost matches one after another in 2014 – when a portion of the league was moved to the UAE.

Speaking to Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh shared, “When we started in 2014, it was in Abu Dhabi and we were losing all the matches. I remember I used to sit there with my kids. We used to cry like kids alone in the hotel room, ‘arre, ye firse haar gaye, bada dukh ho raha tha (They lost again. We were very upset)’.”

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan on what changed in him after Zero failed: ‘I will do something which people like, bohot karli apne dil ki’

But, after the tournament shifted to India, KKR won all the matches, and eventually lifted the trophy of the IPL 2014 edition by defeating Kings XI Punjab. Shah Rukh added, “When the tournament shifted to India, all the young players started to play so well. They all started playing better one after the other. This is how life is. I get really inspired by our KKR matches, and sometimes depressed also, but mostly inspired.”

Shah Rukh also accepted that no matter how philosophical you get after losing a match, it always hurt when your team doesn’t win. He said, “Kuch bhi keh lo, dukh toh hota hai. Gyaan jitna bhi de lo ki zindagi mein aisa hota hai vaisa hota hai, lekin jab haarte hain, tab acha lagta nahi hai (No matter what you say, but you feel bad when your team loses. You may say life is like this or that, it doesn’t feel nice to lose a match)’.”

In the same interview, Shah Rukh also talked at length about his four-year hiatus from the film industry. He said he had not planned to take a break of more than a year after Zero’s failure, but it got longer due to various reasons, one of which was the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan who asks if Pathaan is patriotic, answers another who wonders why he should watch it

Sharing what he did during the coronavirus-induced-nationwide lockdown, the actor said, “I learnt to cook Italian food. Now, I cook great Italian food, especially pizza. I got to spend a lot of time with my kids. I also got physically very fit as I did a lot of household chores.” The actor joked that if he ever fails as an actor, he now has an alternative business plan. “If I will ever have to do any other business, I can open Pathaan catering, Baazigar Bakery, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge sweets shop.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Pathaan will hit the theaters on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

