Shah Rukh Khan cried ‘tears of joy’ after son Aryan got bail, was having coffee after coffee: Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi

After his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in cruise ship drugs bust case, Shah Rukh Khan reacted with “tears of joy” as per Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan and two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. They had approached the High Court after the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas last Wednesday. Aryan was in jail for 25 days before he was granted bail.

As per the NDPS court, although Aryan was not found in possession of drugs, he was aware of the fact that his friend, Arbaaz, was carrying them and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

A photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan’s legal team. (Photo: Satish Maneshinde) A photo of Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan’s legal team. (Photo: Satish Maneshinde)

Rohatgi told NDTV about Shah Rukh, “He has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I’m not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father’s face last time I met him.” He added that SRK was “making notes” to help the legal team.

Aryan and two others had been in custody since October 2, when they were detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. “The parents were very, very worried. That is why they were taking a very great interest in the case,” Rohatgi said, adding that the actor “had given up all his professional activities”.

Opposing Aryan’s bail plea, NCB counsel ASG Anil Singh had said applicant Aryan Khan has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last two years and was found in ‘conscious possession’ of contraband and his arrest was not “illegal”, as claimed by defence counsel. Mukul Rohatgi, however, argued that NCB failed to prove meeting of minds among the eight people who were arrested from the cruise. “There is absolutely no material for the purpose of conspiracy,” he said. Shah Rukh was earlier seen smiling with his team of lawyers in photos after the bail was granted.