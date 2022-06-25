Shah Rukh Khan confirms Nayanthara as his co-star in Jawan, says ‘Atlee and I have good chemistry’

Ever since Jawan was announced, there was a strong buzz on Nayanthara being Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star in the film. Jawan, an Atlee directorial, marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-Indian project. The actor announced the film earlier this year with the first look, which left his fans intrigued. Later, Shah Rukh and Atlee attended Nayanthara’s wedding with director Vignesh Shivan, which sort of confirmed that Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space with SRK in Atlee’s multilingual film. However, the makers refrained from making any official announcement. On Saturday, Shah Rukh confirmed that Nayanthara will be starring in the film. During an Instagram LIVE, Shah Rukh opened up on Jawan. He refrained from sharing many details but mentioned, “There is Nayanthara ji in it.”

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 30 years in Hindi cinema by sharing the first official look of YRF film Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The Aditya Chopra production venture will see Shah Rukh starring with Deepika Padukone. It will be SRK’s first film with John Abraham. It is slated to release in January 2023.

Apart from Jawan and Pathaan, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.