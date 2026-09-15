Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date, addresses suffering injuries during shoot

Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t had a release since 2023’s Dunki, and this year, the fans will get to see him again in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is set to release on December 24, and fans of the star have been wondering if he might change the release date, considering Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers Doomsday is releasing days before King. Shah Rukh, in a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, cleared the air and declared that King’s release date won’t be changing. Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3, both highly promoted Hollywood films, are releasing on December 18.

He was asked if his son AbRam will watch Doomsday first or King, SRK responded, “Pehle to Baap hi ayega beta!!! (It will be the father first).”

A fan asked SRK about King release date and tweeted, “Sir, King is stuck between a sandwich. Change in release date?” SRK replied, “Not at all….Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho….hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain. (Think of the other pieces. We are the filling of the sandwich.)”

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Asked what was the hardest part of shooting the film, Shah Rukh said he suffered some injuries. “Had a few injuries while shooting, so had to start stop many times but now all broken is fixed…and nearly all done…so all good.”

SRK was also asked about reuniting with Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji on King. “The best ever. It’s lovely always to work with my best friends,” he said.

The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who worked with SRK in Pathaan. The film was a massive hit at the box office, and was one of the three big hits that Shah Rukh had in 2023, along with Jawan and Dunki. When a fan asked about the director-actor collaboration on set, SRK said, “Ha ha main toh normally wire se latak raha hota hoon….harness pe! Sirf Director hi bolta hai…humari toh bolti bandh hoti hai…also Sid shouts toooo loud so nobody can hear us only. (I am normally hanging on a wire, in a harness. Only the director dictates, and we stay quiet. Also, Sid shouts loudly so nobody can hear us.)”

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A fan also asked about releasing one of the songs from the album, and SRK revealed that Arijit, who has now retired from playback singing, is still adding final touches to the song. “Arijit is yet to add the finishing touches. He is a perfectionist. Takes some time, rightfully,” he said.

When another fan asked Shah Rukh about a new teaser, since the last teaser released in November 2025, SRK said, “Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain…(Sid has been working so hard. We are late) taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King.”

King also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan in a key role. In July, there were reports claiming that the film was made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, but the director shut these rumours down. The film is being produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.