‘Kursi ki peti baandh lo’: Shah Rukh Khan confirms appearance during FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina

Amid a lot of speculation around Shah Rukh Khan attending the FIFA World Cup final, the actor has clarified that he will be watching the final match from the studios of Jio Cinemas and will not be in Qatar. The actor shared a video on social media teasing his appearance during the final between Argentina and France.

“Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne vala hai. Qatar mein nahi, Jio Cinemas aur Sports 18 ke studio mein, kyunki main aa raha hun December 18 ko FIFA World Cup ka final dekhne. Ho sakta hai meri Wayne Rooney se kuch baatcheet ho jaaye..toh ho jo taiyaar zabardast action ke liye (Get ready as the weather is going to change, not in Qatar but in the studio of Jio Cinemas and Sports 18 because I am coming to watch the World Cup final. Maybe, I will also get to talk to Wayne Rooney),” Shah Rukh said in the video. Wayne Rooney is a former England footballer. In the video, Rooney is also heard mouthing the Pathaan dialogue, “Mausam bigadne vala hai.”

Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar!

Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/KP8dANSOra — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Field par Messi aur Mbappe… studio mein @WayneRooney aur main… #Pathaan! 18 Dec ki shaam hogi shaandaar! Dekhiye #FIFAWorldCup Final mere saath, LIVE on @JioCinema & @Sports18.”

Shah Rukh Khan will also be promoting his upcoming action-drama Pathaan during the final. The female lead of the film, Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar.

While Shah Rukh and Deepika have started to promote Pathaan ahead of its release on January 25, 2023, the film has landed in trouble courtesy its first song, “Besharam Rang”. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has threatened to stop the film’s screening in Madhya Pradesh. He said that “Pathaan was full of faults” and had “toxic mentality”.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has SRK in the role of a ruthless spy ready for a face-off with John Abraham, the antagonist in the movie.