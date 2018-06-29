I have learnt a lot on this rollercoaster ride of love, hate and sadness: Shah Rukh Khan on completing 26 years in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video recalling his 26 years in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan shared a video recalling his 26 years in the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently completed 26 long years in Bollywood, on Friday was seen talking about his journey in a heartfelt video. The star’s wife Gauri Khan took to Twitter to share the video with a caption that read, “26 years of precious memories… @iamsrk.”

In the over-six-minute video, SRK spoke of many aspects of his life. From the birth of Aryan to AbRam, from the journey of Deewana to Zero, each milestone was spoken of lovingly and with his usual wit and charm. The actor also remembered his late mentor and friend Yash Chopra and mentioned in passing about the infamous Wankhade stadium incident. The Zero star also spoke of his small screen performances as he fondly remembered the popular serial Fauji, wherein he had essayed the role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai.

See Shah Rukh Khan’s video as he recalls 26 years of precious memories:

This journey is incomplete without u all. Here’s telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel. https://t.co/UERsuXjTiw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 29, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the aforementioned video on his Twitter handle with a post that read, “This journey is incomplete without u all. Here’s telling all of u who made this possible how happy u make me feel.”

“It has been 26 years, and I have learnt a lot on this rollercoaster ride of love, hate, and yeah, sometimes, sadness,” Shah Rukh is seen saying at the beginning of the video after making a grand entry in his usual SRK style. The actor then proceeds to discuss and shed light on the major areas of his life and all that had happened during the 26 years.

At the work front, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Anand Lal Rai’s movie Zero, where he will be seen sharing screen space with the likes of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero will hit the big screen on December 21, 2018.

