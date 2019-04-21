Shah Rukh Khan closes Beijing International Film Festival with Zero

Shah Rukh Khan closed the Beijing International Film Festival in China on April 20, Saturday evening. The actor, whose film tanked at the Indian box office, was reportedly received well by the Chinese audience. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “With edits from the original version, the movie received a good response from the Chinese audience.”

Before the film was shown to the audience, in a video shared by a fan page, Shah Rukh was asked to introduce the film. While narrating how the film celebrates the uniqueness, SRK hoped, unlike the Indian audience, the Chinese audience enjoys watching the film.

The actor had landed in China on Thursday, April 18. He received immense love from the Chinese fans post which the actor tweeted, “What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!”

During the film festival, King Khan met the Chinese press. He told Chinese publication CGTN, “Unfortunately Zero itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it.”

SRK presents the film ZERO which is the closing film of #BeijingInternationalFilmFestival and recommends the excitement of the film to the audience in China. pic.twitter.com/E2k8bo5whV — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 20, 2019

PICS : Shah Rukh Khan [ @iamsrk ] At The Closing Ceremony Of 19th Beijing International Film Festival #BeijingInternationalFilmFestival #SRKinChina pic.twitter.com/wnDXyHO9os — Team Shah Rukh Khan⚡️ (@teamsrkfc) April 20, 2019

On the work front, SRK is producing Netflix series Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi and had last produced the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan thriller Badla.