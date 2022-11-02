scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan clicks selfies, blows kisses at fans who gathered outside Mannat to celebrate his birthday at midnight. See photos, video

Shah Rukh Khan turned 57 on Wednesday. The actor greeted a massive crowd that had gathered outside his house Mannat on his birthday.

shah rukh khan birthdayShah Rukh Khan clicked a selfie with his fans on his birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday. Like every year, fans gathered outside his sea-facing mansion in Mumbai, Mannat, to wish him many happy returns of the day. To acknowledge the love and adulation of his fans, King Khan greeted them from an observation deck at the boundary wall of his house. He waved at the large crowd, and thanked them for their best wishes in his trademark style.

Shah Rukh, dressed in all-black, was accompanied by his younger son AbRam as he greeted his fans. Several videos and photos of the actor’s birthday celebrations from outside Mannat surfaced on social media. One of the videos showed him taking a bow before his fans as they cheered on. He blew flying kisses, and also tried to click a selfie with them in the background. His fans also burst a few firecrackers to mark his birthday.

In the comments sections of social media posts carrying the visuals of Shah Rukh’s celebration, fans showered the actor with more love and heartfelt birthday wishes. One of them wrote, “This is the definition of best Actor, Superstar, best person on the planet❤️❤️Happy birthday king khan❤️🎂🙏🥳.” Another wrote, “Srk is love 🔥😭.”

Watch videos and photos of Shah Rukh Khan from his midnight birthday celebration at Mannat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

shah rukh khan photos Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan pics Shah Rukh Khan welcomed everyone with open arms. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan birthday Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) srk birthday Shah Rukh Khan posed for the photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan son abram Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam outside Mannat. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shah rukh khan birthday mannat (Photo: Varinder Chawla) srk fans (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan will return to the silver screen in a lead role with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and fans are expecting a teaser for the movie to be released today.

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline. Fans are eagerly waiting for SRK’s grand return to the silver screen, as he has not starred in a movie since 2018. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh has, however, appeared in cameos in three movies this year.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:52:04 am
