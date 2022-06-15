Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Hyderabad for Jawan shoot. See latest photos

After staying away from the silver screen for four years, Shah Rukh Khan has now announced three films, and his fans can’t hold back their excitement over watching SRK in three new avatars. The superstar is, especially, keeping his look for Jawan under wraps as he is often spotted in a hoodie and mask these days. Shah Rukh was recently photographed at the Hyderabad airport in a hoodie and mask. The actor is in the city for the shoot of Atlee’s Jawan.

The teaser of Jawan was released a few days ago and revealed Shah Rukh’s face in bandages, thus hiding his look in the film. Even the latest images don’t reveal his look.

It has been reported that Jawan also stars Nayanthara. SRK recently attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan earlier said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come.” Jawan is also set to release in 2023. However, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Pathaan, with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The YRF film is directed by Siddharth Anand. SRK’s line-up also includes Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.