When Shah Rukh Khan charmed the heck out of Angelina Jolie, made her crack up with joke about Aishwarya Rai. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was his usual charming self when he presented the Best Actress Award at the IIFA ceremony in the year 2000, with none other than Angelina Jolie by his side. Incidentally, this was the first-ever IIFA awards, and the ceremony was held at the Millennium Dome in London. It was hosted by Yukta Mookhey and Anupam Kher.

The awards were swept by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which in addition to Aishwarya’s Best Actress trophy, also won in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Dialogue, Best Choreography, Best Cinematography and two other sound categories.

Also read | When Aishwarya Rai revealed Shah Rukh Khan had her removed from 5 films, including Veer Zaara

Shah Rukh and Angelina walked onto the stage hand-in-hand. Taking the dais, Shah Rukh said, “Good evening, once again. This is really, really nice. And yes, more so now, because I’m in the company of Angelina.” She couldn’t help but blush. Prompted by Shah Rukh, she joined her hands and said, “Namaste, India.”

Without much ado, Shah Rukh announced the winner of the award, but Aishwarya couldn’t attend. Bhansali accepted the award on her behalf, but before he could walk off the stage, Shah Rukh, with his trademark charm, called him back. He said, “We have to make sure that Angelina knows this is not Aishwarya Rai,” which made Angelina crack up.

Shah Rukh and Aishwarya have worked together in films such as Devdas, Josh and Mohabbatein. He also appeared for a joint interview with Angelina’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in 2017, in which they both discussed their careers.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s Zero. He is mounting a massive comeback, with three back-to-back big-ticket films — Pathan, Dunki, and director Atlee’s untitled action film. Angelina was last seen in Marvel’s Eternals.