scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa anniversary: ‘Taught me sometimes you lose the moment, but win everything else’

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa featured Shah Rukh Khan as Sunil, an eternally naive, optimistic small-town simpleton, who falls in love with a girl and tries every trick in the world to win her heart.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa released on February 25, 1994. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Twitter)

He is unique, one amongst thousands and he never loses in love. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated 29 years of his celebrated film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and its much-loved character, Sunil.

Directed by late Kundan Shah, the coming-of-age romantic comedy also starred Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, in her Hindi debut.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which released on February 25, 1994. The film featured SRK as Sunil, an eternally naive, optimistic small-town simpleton, who falls in love with a girl and tries every trick in the world to win her heart.

Also Read |Deepak Tijori says he didn’t want to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, got film’s climax changed: ‘Got a lot of gaalis for that’

“At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!” he tweeted.

In a 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Kundan Shah recalled that they shot the film in Mumbai and Goa but were functioning on a very tight budget and noted that Shah Rukh Khan travelled in economy class during the shoot.

“The budget was so small that we could not afford any lavishness. We took a flight to Mumbai in economy class. Deven Verma was on the same flight, and he was flying business class. Deven Verma had worked with Shah Rukh, so he came and asked Shah Rukh how come he was travelling economy. But Shah Rukh was very nice. He politely said, ‘My ticket is for economy.'”

Kundan Shah further shared that the guest houses they stayed in were also very basic, but Shah Rukh Khan was very “adjusting” all along. “Even the rooms we stayed in were not very good. We stayed in Goa Tourism guest houses, where the room charge was Rs 160. He knew the film was different and the budget was very small, so he was very adjusting,” he said.

Also Read
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah has friends who've told him that his community is 'not w...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
javed akhtar, salim khan
Javed Akhtar says he 'misses' Salim Khan, reveals they recently met when ...
naseeruddin shah jaane bhi do yaaro
Naseeruddin Shah reveals Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel was written, actors li...

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest films, released only two years after he made his film debut in 1992.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 16:54 IST
Next Story

Arbaaz Khan says Helen was quite hesistant to be on his show: ‘Had to shoot the pilot with my father to convince her’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar
Shilpa Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Karan Johar dazzle at Mumbai event
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close