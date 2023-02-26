Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa anniversary: ‘Taught me sometimes you lose the moment, but win everything else’

He is unique, one amongst thousands and he never loses in love. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday celebrated 29 years of his celebrated film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and its much-loved character, Sunil.

Directed by late Kundan Shah, the coming-of-age romantic comedy also starred Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah, and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, in her Hindi debut.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted about Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which released on February 25, 1994. The film featured SRK as Sunil, an eternally naive, optimistic small-town simpleton, who falls in love with a girl and tries every trick in the world to win her heart.

“At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!” he tweeted.

At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled…craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast & crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too ! pic.twitter.com/lpNlmrhjZN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 26, 2023

In a 2015 interview with Rediff.com, Kundan Shah recalled that they shot the film in Mumbai and Goa but were functioning on a very tight budget and noted that Shah Rukh Khan travelled in economy class during the shoot.

“The budget was so small that we could not afford any lavishness. We took a flight to Mumbai in economy class. Deven Verma was on the same flight, and he was flying business class. Deven Verma had worked with Shah Rukh, so he came and asked Shah Rukh how come he was travelling economy. But Shah Rukh was very nice. He politely said, ‘My ticket is for economy.'”

Kundan Shah further shared that the guest houses they stayed in were also very basic, but Shah Rukh Khan was very “adjusting” all along. “Even the rooms we stayed in were not very good. We stayed in Goa Tourism guest houses, where the room charge was Rs 160. He knew the film was different and the budget was very small, so he was very adjusting,” he said.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest films, released only two years after he made his film debut in 1992.