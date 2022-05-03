Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Eid with fans, wishes everyone ‘love, happiness’. See photos, video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday evening shared an Eid post to wish his well-wishers and fans.

The post was special as it had two selfies of SRK with his admirers who had gathered outside his residence Mannat to greet him on the festive occasion.

Shah Rukh shared the pictures with a caption that read, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”

A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video of the actor waving at his fans.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has several films in the pipeline, including Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, the actioner Pathaan, and the untitled Atlee film.