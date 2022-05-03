Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Eid with fans, wishes everyone ‘love, happiness’. See photos, video

May 3, 2022 8:25:57 pm
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday evening shared an Eid post to wish his well-wishers and fans.
The post was special as it had two selfies of SRK with his admirers who had gathered outside his residence Mannat to greet him on the festive occasion.
Shah Rukh shared the pictures with a caption that read, “How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!”
King Khan’s video of him greeting the ocean of love today will totally make your day ❤️ #Mannat #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/3wrKYc7RTb
Best of Express Premium
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 3, 2022
View this post on Instagram
A fan club of Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video of the actor waving at his fans.
On the work front, Shah Rukh has several films in the pipeline, including Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, the actioner Pathaan, and the untitled Atlee film.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-