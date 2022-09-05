Shah Rukh Khan celebrates as his team Trinbago Knight Riders wins Women’s Caribbean Premier League title

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders. Shah Rukh on Monday took to Twitter to celebrate Trinbago Knight Riders’ win in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. The team has emerged as the winner of the first-ever Women’s CPL.

SRK shared a video of the winning moment and wrote, “Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!”

Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!! pic.twitter.com/q5wbTqSA49 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 5, 2022

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Royals by 10 runs to win the Women’s Caribbean Premier League title.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his grand return to the big screen after a four-year gap with his upcoming action film Pathaan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. SRK also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.