scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates as his team Trinbago Knight Riders wins Women’s Caribbean Premier League title

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for the first Women's Caribbean Premier League winner, Trinbago Knight Riders.

shah rukh khan TKRShah Rukh Khan’s Trinbago Knight Riders lifts Women's Caribbean Premier League trophy. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan, @TKRiders/Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan co-owns the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders. Shah Rukh on Monday took to Twitter to celebrate Trinbago Knight Riders’ win in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final. The team has emerged as the winner of the first-ever Women’s CPL.

SRK shared a video of the winning moment and wrote, “Every victory is special….but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women’s Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!”

Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Royals by 10 runs to win the Women’s Caribbean Premier League title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
Also read |Mouni Roy confirms Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Brahmastra: ‘He has a guest appearance’

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his grand return to the big screen after a four-year gap with his upcoming action film Pathaan. The movie, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. SRK also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:38:03 pm
Next Story

Karnataka govt to challenge high court order on revising CET ranks: Ashwath Narayan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Pakistan army accepts body of trained Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

'Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep'

'Whole of Punjab as well India stands with Arshdeep'

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement