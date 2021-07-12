Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 19 years of Devdas, remembers how his ‘dhoti kept falling off’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan walked down memory lane on Monday as his romantic-drama Devdas completed 19 years. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas, also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, released on July 12, 2002.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a few stills from the shoot featuring himself, Bhansali and his co-stars. In his usual cheeky, inimitable style, SRK heaped praise on the film’s team.

All the late nights,early mornings,problems worked out bcoz of the gorgeous @MadhuriDixit,the stunning Aishwarya,ever cheerful @bindasbhidu, full of life @KirronKherBJP & the whole team slogging under the masterful Bhansali. Only issue-the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love

Devdas, an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name, continues to be remembered for the moving performances by its three lead stars, opulent sets by art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai and Ismail Darbar’s soulful music.

Earlier in the day, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Bhansali Productions paid tribute to the ‘original’ Devdas – late actor Dilip Kumar.

“Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever!” Madhuri wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of Dilip Kumar from Devdas.



19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here's an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever!

Dilip Kumar played the titular role in Bimal Roy’s 1955 film Devdas. The movie also starred Vyjayanthimala and Suchitra Sen in the lead roles.