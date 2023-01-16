Shah Rukh Khan is carried by his team in unseen photo from Pathaan set: ‘This is so cute’

It’s less than two weeks before Shah Rukh Khan makes a comeback to the big screen with Pathaan. On Sunday, Rajvir Ashar, presumably an assistant director from the film, shared a picture from the set where the team is seen carrying SRK, as he flashes his dimples for the camera. Director Siddharth Anand is also seen in the photo standing with the crew.

The actor is seen flaunting his long hairdo, which has received a lot of love from fans. The photo looks to have been clicked during the shoot of “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”. The crew member wrote, “Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye” JALDI MILTE HAI…#PATHAAN SE !!! 25th January 2023…ONLY IN CINEMAS! #10DaysToPathaan.” Fans were quick to drop sweet comments on the post, as they replied with statements like, “This is so cute ♥️🥺,” “how adorable!!! 😍,” “OH MY GOD , SRK LOOKS LIKE LION 🥵” and “Looking fab 🔥🔥🔥.” Also Read | CBFC chief asks Pathaan makers to make changes in film, songs amid Besharam Rang row: ‘Our culture and faith is glorious’ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Ashar (@rajvirashar)

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai for the promotions of Pathaan. Videos of the actor watching his trailer play out on the Burj Khalifa went viral on Saturday. The star, who is returning to the big screen after four years, was dressed in black casuals, paired with a matching jacket as the trailer played. He also did his signature arms pose.

During the promotional event, Shah Rukh also danced to the Pathaan hook step from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also recited dialogues from the film. Several fan clubs posted videos and pictures from Dubai on social media.