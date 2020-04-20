Bhai kamaal ka single aur singer hai: SRK gets candid about Salman Khan’s corona track and life in lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the corona impact, the lockdown and his upcoming projects in a recent Twitter interaction with fans (Photo: Instagram/iamsrk). Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the corona impact, the lockdown and his upcoming projects in a recent Twitter interaction with fans (Photo: Instagram/iamsrk).

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday interacted with fans on Twitter. The AMA, which lasted for nearly an hour, saw SRK responding to queries on the lockdown, his upcoming projects and Salman Khan’s track on COVID-19.

Directors he would love to work with

When a fan asked whether he wanted to collaborate with acclaimed filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese, Shah Rukh said, “Wow both are awesome and I have met them…but Raju apna sa lagta hai…nahi?” Thereby, hinting that he would like to feature in a Rajkumar Hirani movie in future.

On Salman Khan’s COVID-19 track “Pyar Karona”

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

“Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai…” the actor responded in his trademark witty fashion.

On his next film

“Sabr ka phal acchha hi hota hai…mostly,” quipped SRK, indicating that his fans will be rewarded for their patience with some exciting announcement.

Impact of coronavirus on the film industry and the world

The actor tweeted, “I think we will all have to press Pause…Reset and then Play our worlds going forward.”

I think we will all have to press Pause…Reset and then Play our worlds going forward. https://t.co/wTWgMuVvlQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

On the inevitable death of his stardom

When a Twitter user asked what’s the right time to switch careers if you are a superstar as decline in any profession after you peak is inevitable, Shah Rukh wrote, “Wouldn’t know….try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately…”

Also read | SRK offers 4-storey space to authorities for quarantine purpose

The lockdown and its learning

When asked what the present circumstance has taught him, SRK said, “That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7.”

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Spending quality time with his children

When asked what does he do now that he has so much time on his hands, the actor said, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

Don't miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

