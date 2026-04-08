‘Shah Rukh Khan can never act as a villager’, says Priyadarshan; Akshay Kumar looks more like a ‘common man’

Shah Rukh Khan is often regarded as the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood, with a stardom that is unmatched. However, filmmaker Priyadarshan, in a recent interaction, shared that it is this very stardom that prevents Shah Rukh from playing some kinds of roles convincingly. Meanwhile, he argued that Akshay Kumar can pull off playing a common man much easily.

Speaking to India Today, Priyadarshan said, “The plus point of Akshay is that he can look like a common man. His body language, the way he walks, especially when I did Khatta Meetha, I really thought that he looked like a road contractor who is struggling.” He added, “Many actors have a little more stylish way of carrying themselves. Akshay can definitely look, and has the body language of a common man. And he lived as an ordinary man, so he understands the nuances of an ordinary man,” he said.