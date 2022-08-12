Shah Rukh Khan’s cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra get the loudest cheers. See photo, video

Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the screen for almost four years, and while his fans are aware that they will get a big SRK dose in 2023 with three of his films releasing, they just can’t hold back their excitement after getting a glimpse of the star on the big screen. And the same happened when the Pathaan actor appeared in Aamir Khan’s latest release Laal Singh Chaddha.

Shah Rukh has a small cameo in the film where he is seen dancing with a young Laal on the terrace as Laal teaches him his signature step. Fans of King Khan posted the clip on Twitter and it has been going viral ever since. One fan wrote that the cheer for this particular moment was the loudest. “Interval during Laal Singh Chaddha and Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo of a few seconds has got the loudest of cheers so far. What a superstar,” the wrote. Another wrote, “People going mad for Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha 🔥.”

People Going Mad For Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo In Laal Singh Chaddha 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHHpOnNOnU — Main Hoon Don 2.0 (@SRKIANS4EVER2) August 11, 2022

Earlier, Aamir had opened up about SRK’s cameo in his film and called him the Elvis Presley of India. “Shah Rukh is a friend. I told him that ‘I needed someone who can represent what Elvis Presley represented in America. I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you. He was really sweet and he said yes,” he had shared.

Not just Laal Singh Chaddha, SRK fans got another treat when the internet found his leaked look from Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. The film apparently has him playing Vanarastra. Fans of the Dunki actor were earlier speculating as a split second visual in the teaser looked like it might be Shah Rukh, even though his appearance in the film has not been confirmed by the makers.

SRK’s cameo will be Ayan Mukerji’s ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan.. #Brahmastra #SRK pic.twitter.com/gAVzqu8G1u — B.R.A.H.M.A.S.T.R.A (@BadaJaanwar) August 11, 2022

The Ayan Mukerji film, which releases in September, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy among others.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will first be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. His other two releases include Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara.