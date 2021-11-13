Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo in Malala Yousafzai, husband Asser Malik’s photo

An old picture of Pakistani activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and her new husband Asser Malik has gone viral. The reason is, the picture, which is from July this year, features Shah Rukh Khan, or more accurately his life-size cardboard cut-out.

Malala and Asser got married in Birmingham on Tuesday after a two-year relationship.

Asser had shared the pic, featuring Shah Rukh’s cut-out, on Malala’s birthday this year as she turned 24. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala. @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course.” Malala is a self-confessed fan of the Indian actor. She had also invited Shah Rukh to speak at Oxford University, when she was studying there.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

Malala had confirmed the news of her wedding on social media. She wrote, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Malala, a girl from the Swat Valley in Pakistan, has been the face of social activism and women’s right to education ever since she was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban when she defied the diktat to ban girls from going to schools. She was 15 years old then.

The Nobel Peace Prize came two years later in 2014, making her the youngest-ever to get the honour.