‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan opens up about ‘Deewangi Deewangi’

Bollywood chartbuster “Deewangi Deewangi” from Om Shanti Om is special for more than one reasons, including bringing together almost every superstar across generations as they grooved together in the ensemble song. The song featured a total of 31 actors.

Farah, who appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Raveena Tandon, opened up on the song. She said she also wanted Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, and Shah Rukh Khan personally tried to rope them in but it didn’t work out. Dev Anand refused saying, “I don’t do guest appearances.”

Coming to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah said he backed out because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s impending wedding on April 20, 2007. “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, that’s what he told us,” Farah said on the show.

Farah Khan and designer Manish Malhotra apparently went to every celeb’s house personally to invite them. Farah also jokingly added that “Kuch log plus-one mein aa gaye (Some people came as a plus-one).”

As per Farah, “Deewangi Deewangi” was filmed in an ‘organised way’. This meant shooting with five stars everyday with two hours set aside with each. She also pulled SRK’s leg sharing that “woh pehli baar tha jab Shah Rukh subah time pe aata tha (That was the first time SRK would come on time in the morning) because he was the producer, actor and host.”

“Deewangi Deewangi” had 31 actors including Rekha, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Karisma Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Juhi Chawla, Jeetendra, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many others making an appearance.