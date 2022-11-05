Shah Rukh Khan gives shoutout to ‘bhai’ Salman Khan, ‘wonderful friend’ Akshay Kumar, ‘cool guy’ Vijay

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan engaged his followers in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter on Saturday. From questioning him about his upcoming film Pathaan and his recent birthday celebrations, fans also quizzed him about Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, among others.

One fan asked, “One Word About Salman Khan.” Shah Rukh replied, “Awesome and very kind (sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

Another fan asked, “Say something about my favorite and my inspiration Akshay Kumar”. SRK replied, “He is a wonderful friend for years now, and is hard working to the core.”

The actor also praised his Pathaan co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. About Deepika, SRK said, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…” He called John a ‘mild’ person and said, “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.”

Fans also shared pictures of SRK with actor Vijay and questioned him about his thoughts on the actor. SRK replied by saying, “He is really cool guy…films happen when they happen so…if they have to they will.”

SRK will make a comeback to starring roles after a gap of four years with Pathaan. Apart from the teaser, which was released on his birthday earlier this week, SRK’s body transformation for the film have become the talk of the town. Director Siddharth Anand recently said that SRK did intense training for the role. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also star in Dunki and Jawan next year.