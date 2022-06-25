Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan the ‘kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years,’ hints at possibility of sequel

Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Pathaan, which marks his comeback to films after 2018’s Zero. The actor, who celebrated 30 years of being a Bollywood actor on Saturday, shared with his fans that Pathaan is the kind of film he has been waiting to do since he stepped into the city of dreams – Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan went live on Instagram to share his journey as an actor and what should people look forward to in Pathaan. When a fan asked if he has watched the film yet, Shah Rukh said both Aditya Chopra (producer of Pathaan) and Siddharth Anand (director of the film) have been “kanjoos” in showing him the film. He also shared why he took a hiatus from films and how Pathaan was a fun project to work on as it gave him the opportunity to perform action sequences like never before.

“I just told them (Aditya and Siddharth) that I have not worked for a year or more, took a hiatus because I wasn’t enjoying the process of filmmaking, which is more important to me than the film itself. When we started shooting Pathaan, it was a lot of fun. It is an action film with wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana among others. It is the kind of film I wanted to do for 30 years. I always thought of myself as somebody who can do some cool action stuff. So, I think my impression about Pathaan is that what I really wanted to do when I first came to Mumbai, hopefully I have achieved that in Pathaan as an actor,” he said.

As the conversation continued, he admitted that being an action hero was his dream at the age of 27-28. However, he is getting the chance to perform action sequences on screen at the age of 56. “I enjoyed it. Fun having to do action. It is a little late (referring to his age). At the age of 56, I am being macho and solid, trying to make it work. Siddharth and the whole action team has put in a lot of hard work. Hopefully, it will work,” he smiled.

Shah Rukh said Pathaan was a dream project for Siddharth. “I remember Siddharth narrating a lot of films to me. Unfortunately, we could not find the right time to collaborate for years. He had this title called Pathaan with him. And he would tell me that, ‘Sir, maine film ready kar li hai.’ One fine day, when we could not work on the two scripts he narrated, he sent me a sweet message, which read, ‘I have this title. I have not been able to get a film with you. Now, please take the title and make a film whenever you want,'” Shah Rukh recalled, adding that a couple of years ago, Pathaan came back to him with a new script, which “felt like Pathaan.” “The film has had a long journey. And soon, you all will be able to see it,” he said.

When asked about his favourite thing about Pathaan, Shah Rukh replied, “The hair. I love the hair.” He added, “The only thing weird was that many times Deepika and me had the same hairstyle in the scene. So, for the first time, I had to discuss hairstyles with my co-star. I miss it now. I have cut my hair. Hopefully, if we make part 2 of Pathaan, if you like the first part, I will grow it again.”

On the concluding note, Shah Rukh Khan said the trailer of Pathaan is expected to come by November or December this year. The film is set to release on January 25.