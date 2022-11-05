scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan co-star John Abraham ‘mild-mannered,’ says Deepika Padukone has ‘calming effect’ on set

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films' Pathaan, in which he is said to be playing a spy.

pathaanShah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, and answered his fans’ queries about his career, private life and his opinions on his co-stars and colleagues.

One fan wanted to know what it was like for the actor to reunite with Deepika Padukone on Pathaan, after achieving success with her on films such as Om Shaanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. The actor showered praise on Deepika and tweeted, “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing.”

Also Read |Pathaan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday gift for fans is the comeback we all wanted, watch

Another fan wanted to know about his face-off with John Abraham, who plays the main antagonist in SRK’s comeback vehicle Pathaan. The actor only had good things to say about John, and wrote, “Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person.” SRK also let fans know about his wonderful experience working with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, and tweeted, “Sid Very very hard working and hands on with everything. Too much fun…(sic).”

Later, Shah Rukh was also asked to say a few words about his contemporaries Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. While he called Akshay an ‘extremely hard-working person’, he let his fans know his love for Bollywood’s Bhai, calling him ‘very kind’.

Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, in which he is said to play an undercover agent who goes by the name Pathaan. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Pathaan releases in cinemas on January 25, and will be followed by two more SRK movies — Jawan and Dunki.

