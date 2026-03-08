Shah Rukh Khan calls Anil Kapoor ‘restrained yet effective’ in Subedaar, Anurag Kashyap wishes film would’ve been a theatrical release

Suresh Triveni’s action thriller Subedaar is getting rave reviews from across the film industry, particularly for the towering central performance of Anil Kapoor. The admirers now include superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. While the former heaped praises on the film and its ensemble star cast, Kashyap wished the film would’ve been a theatrical release instead of dropping directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle on Saturday and wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good.” He then mentioned the supporting cast — Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Faisal Malik, and Radhika Madan — adding, “each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance.”

Shah Rukh also lauded Triveni and the entire team of Subedaar. Anil replied to Shah Rukh on X, writing, “Shah Rukh, so happy you saw Subedaar. Your words mean a lot to all of us especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us (hug emoji).”

Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!! #AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 7, 2026

Anurag Kashyap’s only gripe with Subedaar

Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a still of Anil Kapoor from Subedaar. “SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas , it’s clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen , designed for big screen,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Had so much fun but would have enjoyed it more, had I seen it with a theatre full of people.”

He then lauded the worldbuilding of Subedaar, writing, “@sureshtriveni creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal complete with its patriarchy and entitlement. Where women are as patriarchal as men and those who aren’t, they fight like a man in this male dominated hinterlands of the beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi.”

Phoolan Devi was an infamous dacoit-turned-politician in the 1990s, who belonged to a village in Uttar Pradesh. Her life inspired Shekhar Kapur’s 1994 cult crime drama Bandit Queen. “The world has not changed since, infact it has gotten worse. And in that world comes our SUBEDAAR . In the world that also gave birth to a Paan Singh Tomar , is set this ex army man vs the totally uncivilised civilian world . Wholly fictional, but makes me want to believe,” added Kashyap. Paan Singh Tomar is a soldier-turned-athlete from Chambal whose life inspired Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2012 movie starring late Irrfan Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

“@anilskapoor of Meri Jung and Tezaab (Munna Zinda hai) , carries the simmering fire in him through the film,” wrote Anurag Kashyap, referring to Anil Kapoor’s seminal roles in Subhash Ghai’s 1985 potboiler and N Chandra’s 1988 action romance, respectively. He also heaped praises on the supporting cast, writing, “@whofaisalmalik is super, what can @monajsingh not do and @aditya___rawal ‘s revoking of a small town , social media influenced Elvis yadav vibe villain makes me want to hate him.”

“Last but not the least I need to see more of @radhikkamadan , fiery and vulnerable , she shines . My ever dependable Kallu Mama doing action was not on my 2026 calendar. Maza aaya sir @saurabhshuklafilms,” added Kashyap. Saurabh Shukla co-wrote Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 cult gangster saga Satya with Kashyap and also played the gangster Kallu Mama in the film.

Anurag Kashyap also hailed Subedaar for steeping itself in “realistic action,” as opposed to the filmy action that’s saturated most Indian films today. “At the time when everyone is following the (over the top) action trope, the minimalism here really gets you in,” wrote Kashyap, adding, “Ye hai meri waali commercial film (this is my kind of commercial film).”

Story continues below this ad

Faisal, Suresh, Aditya and Radhika thanked Kashyap in the comment section. Anil reposted his praise on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Anurag, you’ve been a quiet but important collaborators on many projects I’ve worked on, starting from Nayak then AK vs AK and of course, Thar. You’ve always been incredibly generous, and when you appreciate a film, it comes from a very honest place. I’m so glad you liked the film. Thank you for the kind words.”

Also Read: How Vikram and Jyotika’s busy schedules led to the start of Vijay and Trisha’s on-screen journey

Anurag Kashyap wrote the dialogues of S Shankar’s 2001 Bollywood hit directorial debut Nayak: The Real Hero. He then locked horns with Anil Kapoor in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2020 black comedy thriller AK vs AK on Netflix. Kashyap also served as a co-writer on Raj Singh Chaudhary’s 2022 action thriller Thar on Netflix India.