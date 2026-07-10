Shah Rukh Khan buys Delhi building where he began married life with Gauri Khan for Rs 37 cr

Shah Rukh Khan has now become the sole owner of the Delhi building where he began his married life with wife Gauri Khan. The actor, who already owned the basement and first floor of the residential property in South Delhi’s posh Panchsheel Park neighbourhood, has now purchased the second and third floors, acquiring the entire building. According to Moneycontrol, Shah Rukh purchased the additional floors for approximately Rs 37 crore. The house holds immense sentimental value for the couple, as it served as their first home after their wedding in 1991, before the actor moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career in films.

Spread across a sprawling 1,200-square-yard plot (approximately 10,800 square feet or nearly a quarter of an acre), the property is located in one of South Delhi’s most sought-after residential areas. The report states that the transaction was valued at around Rs 37 crore, with the underlying land estimated at nearly Rs 34,260 per square foot.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot on October 25, 1991, in three ceremonies held on the same day—a registered civil marriage, a traditional Hindu wedding, and a Nikah.

Over the years, Gauri has often spoken about the emotional significance of their Delhi home. In an earlier interview with iDiva, she revealed that the house was designed to preserve the family’s memories.

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“Our Delhi home is almost 20 years old. As many know, I am from Delhi and have lived a major part of my life here, so I thought it would be a great idea to buy and design a home close to my mom’s house. The idea was to have all our memories under one roof. Over the years, we travelled and collected so many things and memories—with the kids, with Shah Rukh and me—and I wanted all of it to stay together. That is what my Delhi home became,” she had said.

She further shared that every corner of the house reminds her of different phases of their family’s journey.

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“When I walk into that home, every corner is full of memories—from when the kids were growing up, to their teenage years, and now that they are adults. We even have a ‘nostalgia wall’ where their childhood keepsakes are displayed,” Gauri said.

Describing her favourite part of the house, she added, “The wall has Suhana’s makeup brushes, Aryan’s badminton racket, AbRam’s first birthday gift, Shah Rukh’s artwork, postcards, and some beautiful antiques that Shah Rukh gifted me over the years. I’ve framed them all and put them up on the wall. That is my favourite corner of the house.”

With the latest acquisition, the property has now come fully under Shah Rukh Khan’s ownership, making the home where the couple began their married life entirely theirs once again.