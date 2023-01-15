Shah Rukh Khan looks on as Pathaan trailer plays on Burj Khalifa, does signature pose and performs Jhoome Jo Pathaan hookstep. Watch videos

Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai for the promotions of his upcoming film Pathaan. Videos of the actor watching his trailer play out on the Burj Khalifa went viral on Saturday. The star, who is returning to the big screen after four years, was dressed in black casuals, paired with a matching jacket as the trailer played. He also did his signature arms pose.

During the promotional event, Shah Rukh also danced to the Pathaan hookstep from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also said dialogues from the film. Several fan clubs posted videos and pictures from Dubai on social media.

I would definitely wear these pants 🤭 my BadBoy it’s cool as always 🙆🏼‍♀️ And your smile to see that #JhoomeJoPathaan

it’s on the feet of the guys priceless 😉@iamsrk in Dubai for #PathaanTrailer in #BurjKhalifa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PodtWH5ibf — SHKajol❤️Pyaar🇧🇷 (@SandraC69740420) January 14, 2023

In a video, Shah Rukh says the dialogues from the film, Pathaan. “Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega (if you will host the party at Pathaan’s house, Pathaan will obviously come and will bring firecrackers too).” He also quoted another dialogue from the film “apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai (tighten your seatbels because the weather is going to change now).”

Shah Rukh was in Dubai for the opening ceremony of the International League T20 as well as for his Pathaan promotions. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release on January 25. The action-thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. After a gap of over four years, the actor has booked 2023 to himself, with Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.