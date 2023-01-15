scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan looks on as Pathaan trailer plays on Burj Khalifa, does signature pose and performs Jhoome Jo Pathaan hookstep. Watch videos

During the promotional event in Dubai, Shah Rukh also danced to the Pathaan hookstep from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also said dialogues from the film. Several fan clubs posted videos and pictures from Dubai on social media.

Shah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan was in Dubai for Pathaan promotions (Photos: Instagram/ Mahasrkfan)
Shah Rukh Khan looks on as Pathaan trailer plays on Burj Khalifa, does signature pose and performs Jhoome Jo Pathaan hookstep. Watch videos
Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai for the promotions of his upcoming film Pathaan. Videos of the actor watching his trailer play out on the Burj Khalifa went viral on Saturday. The star, who is returning to the big screen after four years, was dressed in black casuals, paired with a matching jacket as the trailer played. He also did his signature arms pose.

During the promotional event, Shah Rukh also danced to the Pathaan hookstep from the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also said dialogues from the film. Several fan clubs posted videos and pictures from Dubai on social media.

 

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer gets praise from Jawan director Atlee: ‘King of mass’

 

In a video, Shah Rukh says the dialogues from the film, Pathaan. “Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega (if you will host the party at Pathaan’s house, Pathaan will obviously come and will bring firecrackers too).” He also quoted another dialogue from the film “apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai (tighten your seatbels because the weather is going to change now).”

 

Shah Rukh was in Dubai for the opening ceremony of the International League T20 as well as for his Pathaan promotions. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will release on January 25. The action-thriller has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. After a gap of over four years, the actor has booked 2023 to himself, with Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

