Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji says ‘fans will be surprised’

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan can rejoice. They have been waiting for a long time for the actor to return to big screens and now have a bonanza in store. Other than Pathaan with Deepika Padukone-John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara, it is now confirmed that the actor also has an extended cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Since the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was released recently, SRK’s fans have been wondering if the superstar is a part of the film, as many spotted his glimpse. Now, Ayan has confirmed that SRK is indeed a part of the fantasy mythological film. The director said at an event ahead of film’s trailer launch that SRK has an extended cameo and shot for the film over two weeks. He, however, refused to divulge any details saying that because he wants his fans to relish his role in the film and the film equally. He added that the role will surprise people.

A source also told indianexpress.com, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. The film releases in theatres on September 9.