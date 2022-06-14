scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Must Read

Confirmed: Shah Rukh Khan plays a scientist in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji says ‘fans will be surprised’

Shah Rukh Khan has an extended cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Here are all the details of his role.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
June 14, 2022 4:44:06 pm
brahmastra shah rukh ranbir aliaBrahmastra is set to release on September 9. (Photo: Express Archives)

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan can rejoice. They have been waiting for a long time for the actor to return to big screens and now have a bonanza in store. Other than Pathaan with Deepika Padukone-John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara, it is now confirmed that the actor also has an extended cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Also read |Alia Bhatt says she has watched Brahmastra trailer 25-30 times: ‘Been so nervous, haven’t slept properly for a week’

Since the teaser of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva was released recently, SRK’s fans have been wondering if the superstar is a part of the film, as many spotted his glimpse. Now, Ayan has confirmed that SRK is indeed a part of the fantasy mythological film. The director said at an event ahead of film’s trailer launch that SRK has an extended cameo and shot for the film over two weeks. He, however, refused to divulge any details saying that because he wants his fans to relish his role in the film and the film equally. He added that the role will surprise people.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

A source also told indianexpress.com, “SRK is supposedly playing a scientist in Brahmastra and his role is quite important to the film’s story graph. His role is at least around 15-20 minutes. The superstar completed shooting his part some months ago, and is totally looking forward to the film’s release.”

Best of Express Premium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hardPremium
Amid ED summons to Rahul, Congress faces tough choice: cry foul or cry hard
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...Premium
‘It is an absolute joy’: Metaverse celebrates inclusivity thi...
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTEPremium
Average math score of first-year engineering students below 40%: AICTE
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetesPremium
Explained: Managing type 1 diabetes
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Ranbir Kapoor on going on a vacation with Alia Bhatt: ‘It doesn’t feel like we’re married, thinking of taking…’

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. The film releases in theatres on September 9.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, Shanaya Kapoor and Disha Patani: Celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement