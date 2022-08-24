When Shah Rukh Khan talked about boycott Bollywood campaigns: ‘Dil behlane ke liye acha khayal hai…’

As Bollywood struggles to withstand the volatile boycotting campaigns that are hampering the success of big-budget films at the box-offce, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan discussing such agendas is going viral. Shah Rukh Khan has been a victim of such venom after he made comments about intolerance in India and it affected the business of his film Dilwale in 2015.

As boycotting calls for SRK’s Pathaan have already begun, there is also a section of people who root for the star’s humility and have been sharing the video. In the viral clip, SRK says, “Actually, sometimes it is good. Agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai. Yeh excuse hai…social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali, but dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua.” (If the film doesn’t work, you get an excuse to make your heart happy, so you get the excuse that social boycott happened so which is why it didn’t work).

He then added, “With due respect, kisiko hoga issue, kuch ek comment tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge…aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho…humari wajah se hi khush ho…but ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot par bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se…sahi galat log samjhte hai…I don’t think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film (Someone will have an issue, someone would make a comment….but in this country, I do know that I have received so much love so I can say with certainty that many haven’t received that kind of love).”

Bollywood has had a particularly bleak year with only a handful of films performing well at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, despite international success, flopped domestically while Akshay Kumar suffered his third flop in a row with Raksha Bandhan. The next in line is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, which will release on September 9. It remains to be seen if the film performs at the box office.