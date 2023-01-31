Shah Rukh Khan addresses boycott Pathaan controversy for first time, reveals phone calls were made to ensure ‘peaceful’ release

Pathaan braved weeks of protests and calls for a boycott before going on to become the biggest-ever hit of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Now, just six days after its release, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 600 crore mark globally. Shah Rukh Khan, who hadn’t been seen in a starring role for over four years, couldn’t be happier and more grateful. He addressed the media on Monday, with his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and for the first time, addressed the controversy surrounding the film’s release. He said that film’s team had to make special efforts to ensure a ‘peaceful’ release.

Pathaan came under fire by a certain section of the public for visuals in the song “Besharam Rang” ahead of its release. They objected to the colour of Deepika’s costume in the song.

While interacting with the media on Monday, Shah Rukh thanked everyone for showering Pathaan with immense love and support despite “things that would have curtailed the happy release of the film.” He said, “We are grateful for people’s love for Pathaan. We have got so much love from all sides.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The actor revealed that phone calls had to be made to ensure that Pathaan sees the light of day without any hindrance. Shah Rukh shared, “There were times when we had to call people and ask them to please let us release our film peacefully… I want to thank all the people who helped us release this film for the people.”

SRK said that at the end of the day, films are made with love, to spread love. He added, “Sabka maksad ek hi hota hai (Everyone has one motive). We should spread happiness, brotherhood, love, and kindness, even when I’m playing a bad guy like in Darr. Even if I’m playing a Baazigar, even if John is being bad in a film. None of us are bad. We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment.”

Pathaan has been hailed as a return to form for not just Shah Rukh, but also Bollywood in general. In the domestic markets, director Siddharth Anand’s film is close to entering the Rs 300 cr club.