Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, Shah Rukh’s bodyguard Ravi get salaries in crores? SRK’s ex security chief debunks claims: ‘Who pays Rs 10 lakhs?’

Shah Rukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan has addressed the widespread buzz around celebrity bodyguards earning crores annually, calling such claims misleading. Yaseen explained how the system actually works, while also recalling how he helped change payment norms in the industry.

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Yaseen dismissed viral claims about bodyguards earning Rs 2–2.5 crore a year, saying such figures are exaggerated.

“I feel social media spreads the wrong message. It’s not like people earn Rs 2-2.5 crore. If someone is a bodyguard for a big star, they have a fixed salary. Apart from that, whenever a film is being made, a separate contract is drawn up. Depending on the producer, they are paid a certain amount for that film.”

‘Bodyguards weren’t paid by producers earlier’

He revealed that earlier, bodyguards weren’t compensated by producers during film shoots.

“As far as I remember, earlier in the film industry, bodyguards weren’t paid. There were rules that only the driver, makeup man and spot boy were paid by the producer. When I started working with Shah Rukh bhai, I felt that we are also working. A film is being made, we are doing our job too. We were getting a salary, but only enough to survive.”

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How Yaseen changed the system

Yaseen said he approached producers to demand fair pay, which eventually led to a wider industry shift.

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“I approached producers and said that just like others have contracts, we should also be paid. There was no rule, but because of understanding and close relationships, they started giving an amount for films and ads. When I started getting paid, others in the industry said that Shah Rukh bhai’s bodyguard is getting paid, so we should too. They also approached producers, and gradually it became a trend. Now, most bodyguards working with celebrities get paid this way.”

‘Got permission from Gauri ma’am’

He also recalled seeking approval from Shah Rukh Khan’s family before raising the issue. “I spoke to Gauri ma’am and told her that my colleagues get paid during shoots, so I should too. She said, ‘Okay, you can also take it.’ Once I got permission from the family, things slowly started falling into place with producers.”

On Rs 2 crore salary rumours

Addressing claims about celebrity bodyguards earning massive annual salaries, Yaseen remained sceptical.

“I don’t think they earn that kind of amount yearly. If a celebrity personally pays them based on mutual understanding, that’s different. But salaries are not that high. Who is paying Rs 8–10 lakh per month?”

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What Alia’s bodyguard said

Security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim, who has worked with actors like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, previously spoke to Siddharth Kannan about bodyguards’ salaries.

“How much do you think their salaries are? It would be anything around Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh probably. This is a monthly salary, not daily wages. Nobody pays too much. Tomorrow if I say that I was paid Rs 1 lakh per day, then I can’t justify that. Nobody is going to give me that. There are so many others waiting to do this job.”

When asked about the reported Rs 2.7 crore annual salary of Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh, he said, “Itna possible nahi hai (It’s not possible).”

Speaking about Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, he noted, “See, Salman Khan’s Shera has his own business, he has his own security company. I think he has multiple businesses. So it is possible that he must be earning it.”

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Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard, Shreysay Thele, reportedly earning Rs 1.2 crore annually, he said, “I don’t have his personal information. Calculate monthly — Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh — it is possible, not possible too. Depends on what billing is going for your shoot or events or promotions. How much is your salary? All these things factor in. How many days a month your star is working, the billing depends on that! All these figures, I feel, just chaap diya hai kisine (someone has just randomly printed these figures).”

‘Stars treat bodyguards well, but don’t pay in crores’

In an earlier conversation with Screen, a bodyguard who works exclusively with actors had revealed that the salary depends on how long they have worked with the star and how much increment they have got. The bodyguard, who refused to be named, added that the job comes with benefits such as medicals expenses etc but the salary is as per market rates and not in crores.

About Yaseen Khan

Yaseen Khan is a seasoned security professional who served as Shah Rukh Khan’s personal bodyguard for over a decade. Following his stint with SRK, he went on to establish Mumbai-based private security firm YK PROSEC in 2015, which specialises in VIP protection, event security, and handling high-profile clients such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

This report on celebrity bodyguard compensation is for informational purposes and includes unverified claims regarding industry salaries and financial contracts. Readers should treat these figures as anecdotal and not as official financial benchmarks or career guidance.