When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if having children affected his career: 10 times SRK proved he’s the king of sass

Shah Rukh Khan is the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood, and he will continue to rule the hearts of his fans. He is the one true star of the Hindi cinema, who has lived up to his reel-life charisma in his real life as well. You put him in any situation, and King Khan knows how to come out of it with his wit, humour and cockiness. Be it his interviews, talks shows, social media or award ceremonies, the actor has a perfect comeback to every googly thrown at him. And, it’s just difficult to think of any other star who can take away the title of ‘King of Sass’ from SRK.

Today on Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday, we list down the times when the actor proved he was the legend of wit.

When Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at himself for not receiving any awards

Last year in December, Gauri Khan took home a trophy from Arch Digest India for being a part of their AD100 list. Responding to her tweet, Shah Rukh wrote, “Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!!” (Atleast someone is winning awards in home).” Mind you, its the same SRK who has a room in his house that has been dedicated just to keep his awards.

Chalo ghar mein kisi ko toh award mil rahein hain!!! https://t.co/zwrawI4zdm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan joked about being at home since Zero’s debacle

It’s been almost three years that the fans of King Khan have watched him on the silver screen. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero that hit the theaters in 2018. In July 2020, Gauri Khan had shared a picture of herself with her husband and his wax statue with the caption, “Two much to handle… ❤️ @iamsrk.” Replying to his wife, SRK tweeted, “Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!! (And for the last 1 year and 6 months both of us are at home)”.

Aur for the last 1 year & 6 months Dono ghar pe hain…!!! https://t.co/waceG4EnyS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2020

When Shah Rukh Khan said US immigration officials kick the ‘star’ out of him

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan was held at the New York airport for two long hours when he went there to deliver a speech at Yale University. When he reached the university, he joked about the situation and said, “Whenever I start feeling too arrogant about myself I always take a trip to America. The immigration guys kicked the star out of stardom.”

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to field weird fan questions with sass

During an AMA session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan about the colour of his underwear. Instead of getting offended or ignoring the question, the actor, in his peculiar style, replied, “I only do these #asksrk for such classy and educated questions.” Another fan tweeted to him saying that he has made his family an SRK fan during the lockdown. It was the actor’s reply that left his fans amused, “Ab Mohalle mein bhi mera naam phailo do please! (Now spread the word in your colony).”

When Shah Rukh Khan’s humour was on point

During one of the Ask SRK sessions on Twitter, a fan asked the actor if he has a Netflix subscription. The actor replied, “Actually Netflix ke paas mera subscription hai! (Actually, Netflix has my subscription).”

Shah Rukh Khan had the best reply to being asked about his relationship with Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship has always been a topic of discussion for the media and their fans. Once the ‘Badshah’ of Bollywood was asked if his relationship is going well with Salman. Combining his wit and humour, the actor replied, “Yes, it’s going really well. We are planning on having a baby together.”

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to give it back

Once, during a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a reporter: When will you start making different movies? Better movies? SRK responded, “When will you start asking different questions? Better questions?”

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if having kids has affected his career

Since Shah Rukh Khan has been quite vocal about his love for his three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam, on social media, a fan asked if having kids has affected his career? The witty star had an answer. “Yeah, I treat all my heroines as my kids now. I pick them up, cuddle them. I call them baby…” We are definitely floored by the actor’s wit. Aren’t you?

When Shah Rukh Khan was all savage on Koffee With Karan

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker asked the superstar who would he rather date, Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone? To this, the actor replied, “I would have dated them both before I saw your show. But now, I can’t. Because if we break up and they b**ch about me like they did with Ranbir, I’ll die.”

Shah Rukh Khan feels bad for ‘gaalis’. Here’s why

During one of his interviews, Shah Rukh was asked how he deals with abuses on Twitter. Very calmly, the actor responded, “Please don’t abuse me on Twitter with swears in capitals. Mera Dilli ka jaanwar jaag jata hai. Maza nahi hai isme. Come and abuse me in real. I feel so bad for gaalis, they have reduced gaalis to nothing. I feel bad for them. I want to start an association to save gaalis. And on top of it, some of the spellings of gaalis takes the feel away. ‘U’ is easy but ‘OO’ makes it very different. You know.”