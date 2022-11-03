Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday celebrations with fans, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up. See photos, videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday was certainly made special by his fans and friends. King Khan had a good time at a fan event in Mumbai. From dancing to his songs to taking selfies with fans, SRK did it all. Earlier in the day, he also unveiled the first teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan..
Shah Rukh‘s fan pages are flooded with inside photos and videos from the event. SRK was seen wearing a jacket that had ‘Pathaan’ written on the back. Shah Rukh also cut a huge birthday cake.
Photos and videos from SRK day:
The one. The only. Happy Birthday sir. @iamsrk 👑 pic.twitter.com/gmbSzSbbyn
— Bilal Siddiqi (@BilalS158) November 2, 2022
RT if you would want to be a part of this selfie! 🥹🫶🏼#SRKDay #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKUniverse #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/97mkikPpq7
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
The “Birthday Cake” moment! A cake with a crown on top — completely fit for the KING! ✨🖤#HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #SRKDay #HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #KingKhan pic.twitter.com/sD6YWpEzBz
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
He loves us so much! Truly there’s no one like #ShahRukhKhan!! 🥹🫶🏼#HappyBirthdaySRK#SRKDay#SRKUniversepic.twitter.com/NvGQ4iD3mO
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
[📸]: Blessing your timelines with more pictures of the birthday boy, #ShahRukhKhan from #SRKDay!! 😍#HappyBirthdaySRK #SRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/XpsK79UimG
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
SRK’s fandom is not only restricted to India, and for proof, you needn’t look any further than Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa, which was lit up on November 2 to wish ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, Happy Birthday Pathaan, We love you,” text that was displayed on the Burj Khalifa read.
Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Pathaan a happy Birthday this year ♥️🔥 #BurjKhalifa #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #SRK #KingKhan #SRKUniverse pic.twitter.com/qYeY0gt2jF
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
Another photo of SRK with his team has also made its way to social media. “Birthday people King Khan (@iamsrk) and @pooja_dadlani with the team @KarunaBadwal, @BilalS158, @raajluv and @arunind today! Thank you for making #SRKDay happen! 🫶🏼✨,” read a post’s text.
Birthday people King Khan (@iamsrk) and @pooja_dadlani with the team @KarunaBadwal, @BilalS158, @raajluv and @arunind today! Thank you for making #SRKDay happen! 🫶🏼✨#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/8kojZeFfJB
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2022
Before attending the events, SRK greeted the crowd gathered outside his residence Mannat at midnight, and also in the afternoon.
.@iamsrk 🤩 #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/a8gufYILm0
— IamSRKClub (@iamsrkclub) November 2, 2022
This sight 😍😍😍😍#HappyBirthdaySRK #ShahRukhKhan #SRKDay pic.twitter.com/2Z4xyYK75g
— Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (@ADKRiders) November 2, 2022Subscriber Only Stories
Looks like SRK certainly had a good time on his big day this year!