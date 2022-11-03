Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday celebrations with fans, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up. See photos, videos

Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday was certainly made special by his fans and friends. King Khan had a good time at a fan event in Mumbai. From dancing to his songs to taking selfies with fans, SRK did it all. Earlier in the day, he also unveiled the first teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan..

Shah Rukh‘s fan pages are flooded with inside photos and videos from the event. SRK was seen wearing a jacket that had ‘Pathaan’ written on the back. Shah Rukh also cut a huge birthday cake.

Photos and videos from SRK day:

SRK’s fandom is not only restricted to India, and for proof, you needn’t look any further than Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa, which was lit up on November 2 to wish ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, Happy Birthday Pathaan, We love you,” text that was displayed on the Burj Khalifa read.

Another photo of SRK with his team has also made its way to social media. “Birthday people King Khan (@iamsrk) and @pooja_dadlani with the team @KarunaBadwal, @BilalS158, @raajluv and @arunind today! Thank you for making #SRKDay happen! 🫶🏼✨,” read a post’s text.

Before attending the events, SRK greeted the crowd gathered outside his residence Mannat at midnight, and also in the afternoon.

Looks like SRK certainly had a good time on his big day this year!