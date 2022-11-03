scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s grand birthday celebrations with fans, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up. See photos, videos

Shah Rukh Khan's fandom is not only restricted to India, and for proof, you needn't look any further than Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa, which was lit up on November 2 to wish 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday.

srk birthdayShah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2. (Photo: @SRKUniverse/Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday was certainly made special by his fans and friends. King Khan had a good time at a fan event in Mumbai. From dancing to his songs to taking selfies with fans, SRK did it all. Earlier in the day, he also unveiled the first teaser for his upcoming film Pathaan..

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya, cuts birthday cake with fans. Watch videos

Shah Rukh‘s fan pages are flooded with inside photos and videos from the event. SRK was seen wearing a jacket that had ‘Pathaan’ written on the back. Shah Rukh also cut a huge birthday cake.

Photos and videos from SRK day:

SRK’s fandom is not only restricted to India, and for proof, you needn’t look any further than Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa, which was lit up on November 2 to wish ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, Happy Birthday Pathaan, We love you,” text that was displayed on the Burj Khalifa read.

Another photo of SRK with his team has also made its way to social media. “Birthday people King Khan (@iamsrk) and @pooja_dadlani with the team @KarunaBadwal, @BilalS158, @raajluv and @arunind today! Thank you for making #SRKDay happen! 🫶🏼✨,” read a post’s text.

Before attending the events, SRK greeted the crowd gathered outside his residence Mannat at midnight, and also in the afternoon.

Looks like SRK certainly had a good time on his big day this year!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:12:14 am
Next Story

Why you should replace regular salt with sendha namak (and how much to consume)

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement