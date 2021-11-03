Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up in Shah Rukh Khan’s honour on his birthday, watch video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on Tuesday. While the star had a lowkey celebration, his fans across the globe treated this day as a festival. Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was lit up in SRK’s honour with text that read ‘We love you’ and a photo of the actor.

Shah Rukh’s fan club @SRKUniverse shared the video of the building that showcased SRK’s image. The video also has the song “Tujhe Dekha” from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge playing in the background.

The tallest building in the world lights up for the most loved superstar in the world. We love you, @iamsrk! ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/KKnTDIb3Xa — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 2, 2021

Like every year, hordes of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat to wish him a happy birthday, but this year, SRK was a no-show. Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was recently embroiled in the drugs bust case where he was arrested by the NCB. He was granted bail after spending 25 days in Arthur Road jail.

Shah Rukh Khan received warm wishes from Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others. Sharing a photo of himself and SRK, Salman wrote on Twitter, “Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s next is titled Pathan, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Atlee’s next in the pipeline.