Shah Rukh Khan gets a warm welcome in China

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who landed in China on Wednesday to attend the 9th Beijing International Film Festival, is overwhelmed by the love he received from fans at the airport. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!!!”

In a couple of videos posted by the actor’s fan page, we can fans cheering for the 53-year-old and shouting out loud how much they love him.

The actor is in the country to attend the film festival, which comes to an end with his 2018 release Zero.

What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!! pic.twitter.com/0VFGjPBWQl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan will participate in a dialogue segment as an effort to forge ways for the development of Chinese and Indian films as well as the creation of opportunities to strengthen film cooperation between the two countries, a statement read.

FAN love from China for Baadshah Khan ♥️ The most loved superstar worldwide. pic.twitter.com/JxLo82uwua — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

With Zero joins legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s classic Pather Panchali as one of the five Indian films that have been listed for screening at China’s premier international film festival.

“I’m so happy that Zero has been selected as the closing film at the Beijing International Film Festival. The film is very special to us and this news is very encouraging. I hope the audience there enjoys the film,” Zero director Aanand L Rai had earlier said in a statement.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Zero also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film tanked at the Indian box office.