Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai, check out his latest photos from the airport

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are getting more and more excited about the release of his next film Pathaan ever since the actor released the teaser of the film a few weeks ago. After shooting in Spain with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK is back home in Mumbai and was recently clicked at the airport.

SRK had a cap, sunglasses, and his mask on. The Pathaan star was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, and silver shoes.

His manager Pooja Dadlani was seen accompanying him.

See Shah Rukh Khan’s latest video and photos from Mumbai airport:

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While in Spain, Shah Rukh clicked some selfies with a few of his fans. Some photos from the set also leaked and were circulated online.

SRK sports long hair in the Siddharth Anand-directed film. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen and releases on January 25, 2023.