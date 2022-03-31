scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai, check out his latest photos from the airport

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped the Spain schedule of Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 31, 2022 5:16:55 pm
srk airport 1200Shah Rukh Khan is back to Mumbai after wrapping Pathaan shoot in Spain. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are getting more and more excited about the release of his next film Pathaan ever since the actor released the teaser of the film a few weeks ago. After shooting in Spain with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK is back home in Mumbai and was recently clicked at the airport.

SRK had a cap, sunglasses, and his mask on. The Pathaan star was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, and silver shoes.

Also read |When Shah Rukh Khan prayed for the first time in his life, as his mother battled death in ICU: ‘I went to the parking lot and…’

His manager Pooja Dadlani was seen accompanying him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

See Shah Rukh Khan’s latest video and photos from Mumbai airport:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) srk (Photo: Varinder Chawla) srk (Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla) srk (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

srk

srk (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While in Spain, Shah Rukh clicked some selfies with a few of his fans. Some photos from the set also leaked and were circulated online.

SRK sports long hair in the Siddharth Anand-directed film. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen and releases on January 25, 2023.

