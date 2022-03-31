Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan is back in Mumbai, check out his latest photos from the airport

March 31, 2022 5:16:55 pm
Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are getting more and more excited about the release of his next film Pathaan ever since the actor released the teaser of the film a few weeks ago. After shooting in Spain with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, SRK is back home in Mumbai and was recently clicked at the airport.
SRK had a cap, sunglasses, and his mask on. The Pathaan star was dressed in a white T-shirt, jeans, and silver shoes.
His manager Pooja Dadlani was seen accompanying him.
See Shah Rukh Khan’s latest video and photos from Mumbai airport:
While in Spain, Shah Rukh clicked some selfies with a few of his fans. Some photos from the set also leaked and were circulated online.
SRK sports long hair in the Siddharth Anand-directed film. Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen and releases on January 25, 2023.
