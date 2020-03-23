From Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to Zero, Shah Rukh Khan takes filmy route to spread awareness about coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan released a video, both informative and laced with his trademark wit, to spread awareness about coronavirus. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook) Shah Rukh Khan released a video, both informative and laced with his trademark wit, to spread awareness about coronavirus. (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Facebook)

Hours after top Bollywood stars came out in their balconies to express gratitude to essential service providers on Sunday evening, superstar Shah Rukh Khan released a video, both informative and laced with his trademark wit, to spread awareness about coronavirus.

In the over five-minute-long video, which he posted on his Twitter page, the actor invoked songs and scenes from many of his films including Kal Ho Na Ho, Raees, Baazigar, Fan, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yess Boss and Om Shanti Om among many others.

“InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx,” Shah Rukh captioned the clip.

InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer… Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today – Extremely Grateful. Thx! pic.twitter.com/2wfaXPlFVF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2020

The video begins with Shah Rukh Khan appealing to his fans to make use of their time at home, and revealing that he is learning to play the guitar, nowadays.

“I feel there are a lot of good things to do when you are at home. It gives you the opportunity to be close to your loved ones. But not this close, but you have to be a few metres apart. You could pick up one of those hobbies that you always wanted to do, but you never found time, like me and the guitar or maybe not,” the actor quips as he almost drops the guitar.

Later in the video, Shah Rukh says that his mother always told him to “go back to basics” in times of uncertainty and he believes the current pandemic scare demands people to take to simpler things.

“The thing is coronavirus is taking over our minds, hearts and bodies, of course, and slowly creeping into our souls. Things are becoming overwhelming with information and misinformation. We are scared and rightly so, and everywhere things are happening. My mother used to say whenever you are confused to go back to the basics,” he says.

What comes next is him breaking down coronavirus symptoms and precautions using the help of his filmography.

“Here are the symptoms of coronavirus: coughing and fever,” he says, as the video cuts to the popular song “Loveria Hua” from his 1992 film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. “No not that kind of fever, not the Loveria kind. Actual fever,” the actor remarks.

To highlight the symptoms of weakness, the video cuts to a scene from Kal Ho Na Ho, in which his character Rahul is in the hospital on his deathbed, followed by another scene from the film, where Rahul comes running.

Then to demonstrate how to self-isolate at home, a scene from his last release Zero (2018) is shown, where his character is seen sitting alone in the corner of a big room.

Shah Rukh Khan addresses the spread of fake news around COVID-19, while closing the video, and asks fans to believe “correct” information from state authorities.

“Please rely on the correct information from the state governments, central government or your local authorities and Inshallah we shall overcome this,” he says before picking up the guitar again to play Deep Purple”s “Smoke on the Water”.

After the video ends, Shah Rukh Khan puts the disclaimer that all preventive measures were taken while filming the clip.

