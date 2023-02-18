scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Ravi Kisan attend Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle’s wedding reception. See inside pics

The wedding reception of Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Ravi Kisan and many other celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan- Smriti IraniShah Rukh Khan attended Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle recently tied the knot with Canada based lawyer Arjun Bhalla and on Friday, Smriti hosted a reception in Mumbai which was attended by her friends from the film and television industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Ravi Kisan, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Ronit Bose Roy were among the attendees.

Mouni took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures from the reception and congratulated Shanelle and Arjun. She wrote in the caption, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead ❤️🧿 Love you di @smritiiraniofficial.”

Smriti also shared a photo from the evening featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

 

Also Read |Shehzada box office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan fails to recreate magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, struggling against Ant-Man 3 and Pathaan

Ekta Kapoor also attended the reception along with her father, veteran actor Jeetendra. She shared a picture with Smriti and her son Zohr Irani on Instagram and wrote, “When ur fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats @shanelleirani n Arjun on ur wedding ( no pic :) ! N proud parents @smritiiraniofficial n @iamzfi 💥💥💥💥💥!( don’t miss my handsome nephew @zohrirani in this pic ).”

 

Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor have been friends for decades. Smriti started her acting career with Ekta’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that brought her into the spotlight.

 

Actor Ronit Roy also shared a picture from the reception along with Smriti and Ravi Kisan. He wrote, “Years of friendship @smritiiraniofficial @ravikishann and the warmth and love keeps growing. Grateful🙏🏻 Congratulations @shanelleirani and Arjun. Wish you a blissful wedded life ahead. Thank you @zohrirani for taking such good care of us. Lovely meeting you @zoishh.irani.”

Shanelle and Arjun tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on February 9 at Khimsar Fort, Rajasthan.

