Shah Rukh Khan is at his dapper best at Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding, poses with director Atlee. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan attended his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding with director Vignesh Sivan on Thursday. His manager Pooja Dadlani took to social media to share a couple of pictures of the actor, looking dapper in a beige jacket and sunglasses. Nayanthara and Vignesh, who’d been dating for over half a decade, tied the knot at an intimate event at Mahabalipuram with family and friends in attendance. Shah Rukh was joined by Jawan director Atlee. Another picture, shared by Atlee, showed the actor and filmmaker posing together.

Jawan was announced with a special video earlier this month, after weeks and weeks of speculation. The teaser revealed Shah Rukh’s unusual look in the film, but didn’t spill any details about the plot. It showed Shah Rukh’s character, wearing bandages on his face, isolated at a hideout with only ammo and a pigeon for company. The film will be released in 2023, alongside two other SRK movies, Pathaan and Dunki. Vignesh had earlier taken to social media to post a heartfelt note for Nayanthara ahead of their wedding. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers ! (sic),” he’d written. Vignesh Shivan directed Nayanthara in the 2015 box office hit Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They most recently collaborated on the rather controversial 2022 film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.