Shah Rukh Khan to shoot with Atlee in a Mumbai hospital for 10 days: Reports

Last month, Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Atlee in Pune and now, the actor has kicked off the shoot of the film in Mumbai.

According to a recent report, Khan is going to shoot in a South Mumbai hospital for the film’s Mumbai schedule. A few days ago, they shot a heady action sequence at Goregaon Film City.

“The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule,” a source told Mid Day.

Post shooting this schedule for Atlee, SRK will head to Spain for a three-week schedule of Pathan with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The source added, “Back home, Atlee will use the time to do the groundwork for the next stint,” The Atlee film reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

While this will be the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, the filmmaker has made a mark with films like Bigil and Mersal.

SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. The actor’s next Pathan will hopefully release in 2022.